Doncaster police arrest 33, seize guns and £93k of drugs in gangs crackdown

Thirty-three people have been arrested, six charged, £93,400 seized and £93,000 worth of drugs have been recovered in Doncaster in the last two months, as part of a police operation to tackle organised crime gangs in the borough.

Five handguns and ammunition, a kilo of cocaine and a kilo of heroin with a combined street value in excess of £90,000, cannabis and methadone have been taken off the streets in separate operations, conducted by officers from the Doncaster CID.

Detective Inspector James Axe, who has overseen many of the operations said: "We have successfully disrupted a great deal of criminal activity in recent weeks and made some significant seizures of drugs, cash and viable firearms.

"As a direct result, a number of offenders have been arrested and charged with serious offences.

"This relentless level of enforcement causes significant disruption to the criminal gangs who cause misery to our communities.

"Cocaine and heroin are destructive drugs that ruin the lives of users and damage the wider community.

"South Yorkshire Police is dedicated to removing illegal drugs and other banned substances from circulation.

"Anyone involved in criminal activity should be aware that we will actively target them to ensure that they are brought to justice.

"Along with our partners, we will strive to make Doncaster and South Yorkshire a safer place."

South Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information that may assist in tackling crime to call 101.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.