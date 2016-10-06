Doncaster police appeal to trace owners of industrial lawnmowers found in seized van

Police are appealing to trace the owners of these items which were recovered from a vehicle seized in Doncaster.

The vehicle that was seized in Dunscroft on Tuesday, September 20.

The items include industrial lawnmowers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said : “It is suspected the items may have been stolen.

They added: “If you believe this property could be yours or you know who it belongs to, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 110 of September 20, 2016.”