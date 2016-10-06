Search

Doncaster police appeal to trace owners of industrial lawnmowers found in seized van

Can you help police locate the owners of these seized items?

Police are appealing to trace the owners of these items which were recovered from a vehicle seized in Doncaster.

The vehicle that was seized in Dunscroft on Tuesday, September 20.

The items include industrial lawnmowers.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said : “It is suspected the items may have been stolen.

They added: “If you believe this property could be yours or you know who it belongs to, please call 101 or email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 110 of September 20, 2016.”