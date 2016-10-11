Doncaster plus size burlesque dancer's postponed extreme makeover TV show to air tonight

An extreme makeover documentary featuring a Doncaster plus size burlesque dancer which was postponed is set to air tonight.

Single mum Charlene Taylor, 28, will star in E4 show Body Fixers which focuses on a team of experts tackling embarrassing body issues on people from across Britain at 9pm.

Charlene, who regularly dons skimpy underwear to burlesque dance under her stage name of Chazabelle Royale, said: "Prepare for Body Fixers.

"Prepare for laughter and seeing me in so much shock and tears from an absolutely amazing transformation. You can spot me in my red and black babydoll in the advert."

And she has revealed that she is lined-up for another TV appearance later in the year.

Earlier this year, Charlene starred in Channel 5 show On Benefits where she revealed that she uses her £20,000 a year handouts to fund her dreams of becoming a plus size burlesque dance star.

Charlene has been honing her dance skills for three years in her council house bedroom and recently started practising fire breathing in her garden to make her act more exciting.

She's a full-time carer for her son, Callum, who has autism, so gets a carers' allowance as well as housing and child benefits amounting to £20,000 a year. Charlene said dancing has boosted her confidence and helped her overcome a difficult time after her daughter Summer died two years ago.

She added: "I've just finished filming for round two of the benefits show I did before so I'm gonna be back. I'm doing it again because no haters are gonna stop me and all the stick I got before has made me more detirmined to continue what I'm doing."