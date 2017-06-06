Doncaster people with tattoos more likely to have an affair - and women are the worst culprits

A new survey has revealed that people in Doncaster with tattoos are more likely to have an affair, with women the worst culprits.

According to the study, those dabbling in the world of adultery are more likely to be women than men.

The study, conducted by VictoriaMilan – a dating website for married and attached people looking to have an affair – asked more than three million members across 16 countries about their tattoos.

The study shows that Scandinavian women are most likely to have tattoos: Denmark (42.3%), Finland (41.1%) and Sweden (40.8%) are the top three countries on the list of 15.

The survey found that in the United Kingdom, 39.9% of women have tattoos with 27.4% of men having ink.

Statistics show that tattoos are more popular with women than men across the 15 countries – the percentage of females having tattoos is on average 25% higher than the males from the same country. In Italy, 35.8% of signoras will have a tattoo, while just 29% of their men will.

One-third (33.9%) of Dutch ladies have ink, while only one-fifth (22.1%) of Dutch men can say the same. 28% of Spanish señoritas have tattoos, but only 19% of the señors have gone under the needle.

Some women aren’t as keen to publicly express their darker side and indulge in secret tattoos - only to be discovered during intimate moments.

The most likely places to find secret sexy tattoos on women are Finland (15.8%), United Kingdom (11.1%) and Ireland (10%).

Founder and CEO of Victoria Milan, Sigurd Vedal, said the results revealed a sexy new side to the world of body art.

“Tattoos are a sign of personality, creativity and rebellion, and now we know they are a sign that the person probably has a great sex life. This may spark a worldwide hunt to discover the craze for sexy intimate tattoos, as men like to discover things that are seemingly just for them,” Mr Vedal said.