Doncaster people wanted to star on new TV show featuring celebrities running a hotel

Have your say

Doncaster people are being sought to star on a new TV show which will feature celebrities running a hotel.

The new E4 show is looking for "confident and lively" young, single people aged between 20-30 to take part.

During September and October, a luxury hotel in Greece will be managed by a group of celebrities, with the aim of bringing a top-notch five star service to their guests.

The casting team are now looking for individuals and groups of people to stay in the hotel.

They are looking for people who are celebrating or planning the following:

* Stag parties

* Hen parties

* Birthday celebrations

* Newlyweds

* Proposals

* Weddings

Guests will get free flights, free accommodation in the luxury hotel and meals are also included.

Email celebhotel@twofour.co.uk for more details