Doncaster pays tribute to its war heroes

Doncaster paid a moving tribute to its hero servicemen and women at a moving Remembrance Sunday service.

The town’s injured war veteran Ben Parkinson took part in the ceremony at the service at the war memorial in Bennetthorpe.

Doncaster Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial, Bennetthorpe. Picture: Chris Etchells

Ben Parkinson, who was awarded the MBE for his charity work, was among the many service men and women, past and present, taking part in the ceremony, which included parades and the laying of wreaths.

A large crowd fell silent to pay tribute to the fallen men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.

