Doncaster parents battle it out for school house honour

Students put the honour of their school houses into the hands of their dads and teachers in a football tournament with a difference.

The grown-ups took on each other in a bid to win house points for their children and pupils’ houses at Trinity Academy in Thorne. The competition, organised by house coordinator Karen Taylor, was the first time that dads and academy staff had represented the houses of poets, shepherds and kings at football. The final points tally contributing towards the House Cup at the end of the academic year.