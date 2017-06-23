Doncaster opera diva Lesley Garrett unveiled as contestant in new series of Celebrity Masterchef

Doncaster opera diva Lesley Garrett has been unveiled as one of the twenty showbiz contestants in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef.
The 62-year-old Thorne born soprano will go head to head with the likes of S Club 7's Rachel Stevens, comedian Vic Reeves and Paul Daniels' widow Debbie McGee as she bids to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace with her culinary skills.
Others include TV stars Ulrika Jonsson, Angellica Bell, Julia Somerville and champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington.
They will all don the Celebrity MasterChef apron for series 12 in August.
They will compete in groups of five in heats, facing tests like the Mystery Box Challenge and the Mass Catering Challenge, before semi-finals and the final.
Previous winners include Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson and Ade Edmondson.
The full list of contenders:
Rebecca Adlington - Olympic champion swimmer
Abdullah Afzal - Citizen Khan actor and comedian
Angellica Bell - TV presenter
Reverend Kate Bottley - presenter and Gogglebox priest
Patti Boulaye - singer, actress and life skills expert
Brian Bovell - Coronation Street and Gimme, Gimme, Gimme actor
Tyger Drew-Honey - presenter and Outnumbered actor
Lesley Garrett - opera singer
Dev Griffin - BBC Radio 1 presenter
Barney Harwood - Blue Peter co-host
Stephen Hendry - snooker legend
Jaymi Hensley - Union J pop star
Ulrika Jonsson - TV personality
Henri Leconte - former tennis player
Debbie McGee - TV personality and radio presenter
Aasmah Mir - radio and TV journalist
Nick Moran - Lock, Stock and Harry Potter actor
Vic Reeves - madcap comedian
Julia Somerville - journalist and newsreader
Rachel Stevens - S Club 7 singer
