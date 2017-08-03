Doncaster old people's care home judged inadequate after surprise inspection

A Doncaster care home has been rated as unsatisfactory after an unannounced inspection by health bosses.

Victoria Lodge Residential Home, based on Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, was described by the Care Quality Commission as inadequate both overall, and specifically in terms of how safe it was and how it was led.

It was also told it needed to improve in terms of how effective and responsive it was, but was good for how caring the service was.

The ratings following the last two inspections have also been inadequate and the commission it is taking enforcement action over the findings.

The service was in special measures at the time of this inspection. This inspection identified some improvements, but also continued breaches in regulations governing safe care and treatment, good governance, and staffing.

Victoria Lodge looks after up to 24 older people who require personal care., or have a diagnosis of dementia.

The report stated: "Individual risks to people were not fully assessed and information in people’s care plans did not sufficiently illustrate how care should be managed safely.

"Staff felt supported by the manager and there was evidence of training and supervision, however training was not all up to date or effective. There were only three qualified first aid trained staff altogether and this meant they were not always on duty.

People enjoyed their meals and staff had an understanding of people’s nutritional needs, although risks around people's nutrition were not effectively monitored.

The report added: "We noted the manager and the staff team were working hard to address the concerns raised at the last inspection and they had made positive changes, particularly in relation to people’s dignity and activity provision.

"The manager was very responsive to matters raised at this inspection and took measures to address the issues we raised. However, there were continuing concerns at this inspection in relation to the oversight and management of risk, documentation to support people’s care and the running of the home and governance."

The environment was homely and welcoming. People were content in the home and staff were attentive to their needs. People had good relationships with staff who were knowledgeable about their individual needs and personal preferences. Staff promoted people’s dignity well in all interactions and were respectful when speaking with or about people.

People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible. Staff sought people’s consent for all aspects of care and support.There were snacks and drinks available throughout the day.

Braemar Care Services, which runs the Victoria Lodge, has been approached for a comment.