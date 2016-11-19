Doncaster nursing home to become bargain shop

A former nursing home is to be turned in to turned in to a discount retail shop, despite objections from local residents.

The vacant home, which was called the Ridings, on Cross Street, Edlington, is set to become a Home Bargains store under plans approved by the council.

A car park will also be built to accommodate 72 vehicles, and a service yard.

Residents who live near the site raised concerns that the store may attract anti-social behaviour when closed and the delivery lorries may create noise disturbance.

Councillor Phil Cole spoke in support of the application, overall, but acknowledged the residents concerns.

He said: “It’s been 15 years since the Ridings Care Home closed. One of the complaints from local residents is the large number of derelict sites (in Edlington). They attract anti-social behaviour. They are not pleasant. Any proposal to develop the site has to be taken seriously. This will also create 40 to 50 full and part-time jobs.”

The planning committee was divided, with four members in favour of the application and four against it. Chairman of the committee, councillor Iris Beech had the casting vote.