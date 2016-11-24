Doncaster named 11th unhealthiest place in Britain

The town was ranked 11th in the survey which shows the 31 worst places to stay or live if you want to keep fit and healthy.

Surveyors took into the account the number of gyms, branches of fast food chain McDonald's and other factors such as the number of swimming pools and public parks when drawing up the results.

However, the figures for Doncaster may give an incorrect picture as the results state there are only two branches of the burger giant in town - when there are in fact several more.

Doncaster was ranked 11th with the results revealing that the town has six gyms, two branches of McDonald's, seven swimming pools, 32 sports clubs, seven parks and five cycle routes.

That was enough to put it ahead of major cities such as Glasgow, Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds in the poll, which was topped by Dudley in the West Midlands.

Charting the locations with the fewest gyms and fitness destinations and the most fast food per each 100,000 residents, the new map from SBO.net ranked Rotherham 7th and Sheffield 20th.

Worst place in Yorkshire was Wakefield, which finished third in the survey.

The full survey results are available HERE