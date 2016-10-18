Doncaster music legend MC Devvo announces retirement

A Doncaster rapper has announced his retirement from the music scene.

MC Devvo, the creation of artist, actor and and musician David Firth, revealed the news to fans with a message on Facebook after playing a series of farewell gigs around the UK.

He wrote: "I have officially retired from the world. Had a brilliant time being your Uncle Devvo. Played gigs up and down the country and have enjoyed all of them. Take care, Jebends."

The Devvo character was created by Firth as a typical "pill-munching northern scallie" and dressed in "chav" style gear for a series of concerts and YouTube videos including an infamous song, Donny Soldier, which became a viral web hit.

Firth, 33, is also an acclaimed cartoonist and his best known works include Salad Fingers, as well as the comedic Burnt Face Man series.

Devvo, along with the the DJ character "Shady Piez" were responsible for a number of risque and X-rated raps which have been viewed thousands of times on YouTube.

He has indicated that he will be available for occasional post-retirement gigs and it is understood he will now be concentrating on his animation work.