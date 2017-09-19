Doncaster muscleman aiming to pull his weight at strongman competition

Doncaster muscleman Andrew Lumley is aiming to pull his weight when he takes part in an international strongman competition this weekend.

He will be representing the UK at the European Team Ultimate Strongman Championship 2017 in the Ukraine at 3pm on Saturday.

The contest will see teams of four from host nation Ukraine, Georgia, Poland, Finland, Czech Republic, Lithuania and the UK competing to prove that they are the strongest.

And Andrew will have to be at his best as competitions include carrying timber which weighs 320kg, flipping a 360kg tyre and lifting a 130kg log among many other gruelling tasks.

The 34-year-old, who works as a gym instructor and trains at Viking Power and Strength at New Bodies Gym, said: “This is something I have always wanted to do.

“I can remember watching it on TV at Christmas as a kid so it’s amazing now to be able to compete.

“But I am a little nervous as this is the biggest tournament I have taken part in.”

The Carcroft man added that he is looking forward to “putting himself up against the best strongmen in Europe.”

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust have paid for his flights through a sponsorship deal and Andrew will be proudly wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with their logo during the five-day competition.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT, said: “We are proud to be backing Andrew as he heads out to Ukraine to compete for his country at the very highest level.”