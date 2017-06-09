Doncaster mum, 51, who admitted making sex tape is first contestant booted off Big Brother

Doncaster mum Mandy Longworth has become the first contestant to be voted off this year's Big Brother - but her 24-year-old daughter Charlotte remains in the house.

The antiques dealer, who admitted during her brief stint on the show that she had made a sex tape with her daughter's dad which was then stolen and leaked, left the Channel 5 show tonight after just five days.

Mandy was sent packing during tonight's live eviction after "People's Housemate" Tom was forced to choose who would leave out of the two contestants with the fewest votes.

Rebecca, Raph, Sukvinder, Chanelle, Arthur, Lotan, Mandy and Imran were all up for eviction after Tom decided not to grant them citizenship on Thursday night's show.

The first six housemates safe were Chanelle, Rebecca, Raph, Lotan, Sukvinder and Arthur - leaving Imran and Mandy facing the axe.

Tom then had to give reasons why both were not saved before they were given ten seconds to convince Tom to save them.

As part of this year's twist, the contestants weren't even given the choice of deciding who to boot out themselves.

That decision was left entirely in the hands of People's Housemate Tom who had been granted the power to split housemates into Citizens and Exiles days before.

Her daughter Charlotte, an estate agent who now lives in London, remains in the show.