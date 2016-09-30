Doncaster MP Ed Miliband vows to support residents in fight against HS2 re-route through borough

"I will fight this HS2 route with you all the way" - that was the message from Ed Miliband during a meeting held last night in opposition to the new proposed route through Doncaster that could lead to the destruction of 200 homes.

Around 150 people turned out for the meeting, which marks the first step in the campaign after the proposed HS2 route through the borough was formally opposed by Doncaster Council a fortnight ago.

Mr Miliband told residents he and Doncaster's other two MPs Rosie Winterton and Caroline Flint were 'united' in their opposition to the re-route, which was announced in a report by Sir David Higgins in July.

The Doncaster North MP said he believed it was important that their case against the proposed new route, which would see at least 200 homes in Mexborough demolished, outlined that their opposition was not just because it was taking place in their backyard.

He said: "This is not good for our communities, not good for Mexborough, not good for the country.

"Unity is our strength in this. I think MPs need to work together for a better deal for everyone. This isn't the best deal for Sheffield either, it will give them less connectivity."

Mr Miliband continued by saying that there were five reasons he did not support the high-speed re-route and they included concerns that the projected £1billion of savings 'don't add up,' that it would provide the region with less connectivity, that the region would reap fewer economic benefits and that it would devastate homes, lives and the Mexborough landscape.

Doncaster's Elected Mayor Ros Jones and Deputy Mayor Glyn Jones were also in attendance at the meeting, that was called by Mexborough First.

Mrs Jones told the meeting: "I am behind you 100 per cent, I am prepared to fight this all of the way.

"I have written to the Secretary of State and HS2 Ltd and explained why this route is not good for the town, not good for the region.

"I will go to London as soon as I get the invite to get the best route for our town."

Mexborough First Councillor, Bev Chapman said she was concerned that a number of residents in Mexborough were still unaware of the proposed new HS2 route.

Speaking after the meeting, she said: "We've gone out to speak to people in Mexborough town centre, and there are still a lot who don't know about it which is very worrying.

"We're going to do a letter drop and send out leaflets to get the word out."