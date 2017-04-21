Doncaster MP Ed Miliband to stand in next election

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has confirmed he is to stand in the next election.

Mr Miliband, who quit as Labour's leader following the party's defeat in the 2015 general election, said the June 8 contest was a fight about the future of the country.

In a message on Twitter he confirmed he had been to a meeting of his constituency Labour party (CLP) in Doncaster North and was 'looking forward' to the election.

He said: "This election is a fight about future of country. Just met my CLP. Looking forward to playing my part as Labour candidate in Doncaster North."

Mr Miliband quit after the May 2015 vote, which saw Labour win 232 seats - 99 behind the Conservatives

Mr Miliband won more than 50 per cent of the vote in 2015, with a majority of 11,780.