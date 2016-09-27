Doncaster MP Ed Miliband open to cabinet role

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has suggested he would be open to a role in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet in the future.

The former Labour leader said he anticipates remaining as a backbencher although a frontbench role is a matter which could be discussed between the pair.

Mr Corbyn is seeking to reshape his frontbench team after securing an overwhelming victory over Owen Smith to continue as leader.

Mr Miliband has taken a back seat in the party’s affairs since standing down as leader in May 2015 after a disappointing performance at the last general election.

The Doncaster North MP has appeared on several occasions in the House of Commons, usually to debate issues linked to energy and climate change, although has kept a relatively low profile.

Asked about his future role under Mr Corbyn’s leadership, Mr Miliband told a fringe event at the party’s conference in Liverpool: “I decided a year ago to be a backbencher, that was the best thing for me, that’s what I anticipate continuing but in the end these are matters for Jeremy and for discussion, but that’s what I would anticipate.”

Mr Miliband earlier insisted there is a need for Labour to unify behind Mr Corbyn’s leadership to enable the Opposition to take on a Government which is “clueless” about Brexit.

He dismissed the idea that Labour should try to become the “party of the 48 per cent ” who voted Remain at the EU referendum as “nonsense”.

He said: “I was for Remain, don’t get me wrong, but we’ve got to hear people’s message that they’re telling us.”

Mr Miliband noted voters in his Doncaster constituency backed Leave by 69 per cent to 31 per cent, adding: “Let’s be really careful when we talk about this that somehow we should just be the party of Remain.

“Of course we’ve got to speak to Remainers... but we, the Labour Party, have got to speak to the people who voted to Leave as much if not more because they feel their voice has not been heard in politics.”