Doncaster man who went on £12,000 prison wrecking spree sparked by hamster's death is back behind bars

A Doncaster inmate who narrowly escaped a jail term after causing £12,000 of damage during a two-hour prison protest provoked by the death of his hamster is back behind bars.

Kyle Blackie, 24,from Edlington was given a chance to turn his life around after admitting affray and criminal damage at HMP Stocken in Rutland last April.

The protest, which also involved three other prisoners, caused £12,000 of damage and a court heard Blackie's "distress" at the death of his pet was one reason he gave for taking part.

Blackie was given an 18-month suspended sentence for the protest, which he will now serve as part of a four-year term after admitting burglary, dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, sitting at Leicester Crown Court, told Blackie: "It was not very long ago that you were in front of me. A letter from your partner persuaded me to impose a suspended sentence.

"You were released at the end of October last year and you failed to stay out of trouble for not much longer than one month.

"You were told in no uncertain terms what would happen if you offended again."

The court heard that Blackie, who appeared by videolink from HMP Nottingham, was involved in a 90mph pursuit with police on December 2 after a burglary.

Prosecuting, Hannah Whelan said the Renault Megane reached 94mph, drove over speed bumps and careered over a roundabout during the chase which partly took place along a residential stretch of Bawtry Road, Doncaster.

She said nothing was taken in the burglary at Longholme Road, Retford, Nottinghamshire, but an external door was damaged.

Mitigating, Cheryl Dudley said: "He accepts he has flouted the trust that you placed in him."

The judge handed Blackie a two-year term for the burglary, six months for dangerous driving and his 18-month suspended sentence was activated.

He was also disqualified from driving for four years.