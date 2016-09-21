Doncaster man sustains facial injuries during 'neighbourhood dispute'

A 33-year-old Doncaster man has been hospitalised with facial injuries, and another man has been arrested following what is believed to have been a dispute between neighbours.

The alleged assault took place at a house in Sheardown Street, Hexthorpe at about 11.35pm on Saturday, September 17.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A 33-year-old man suffered facial injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

"A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

"Enquiries into the matter, including house-to-house enquiries and viewing CCTV footage, remain ongoing."

Hexthorpe resident Stuart Boardman said he understood the assault had taken place after the 33-year-old man went round to his next door neighbour's house to ask him to turn the music down.

He said: "I've been told that the guy went round and asked his neighbours to turn down the music because they'd been playing it loud for a while.

"From what I've heard he was then jumped by three people in the house who hit him in the face."

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone with information about what happened to call 101, quoting incident number 1387 of September 17, 2016.