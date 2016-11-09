Doncaster man strides ahead for Royal British Legion charity cause

Marathon man Tommy Joyce MBE was up and running again to help raise hundreds of pounds for the Royal British Legion.

The veteran former boxer and school caretaker completed a sponsored marathon run outside the B&M Bargains Store in Mexborough High Street.

His efforts last weekend raised £920 and helped to kick start the annual Poppy Appeal.

Tommy was cheered on during his all-day challenge by army cadets and staff from the nearby Salvation Army shop.

Shoppers were more than happy to drop a few coins into collection buckets and buy raffle tickets in aid of the cause.

Frank Knapton MBE, spokesperson for the Mexborough, Kilnhurst and Swinton branches of the Royal British Legion, said the funds were going to a “special charity.”

He added: “We managed to raise £920 with people buying their poppy and wearing it with pride.

“Many thanks to Thomas and members of the public for their support and this excellent result.”

Tommy’s last big run was in August when he raised more than £1000 for the Weston Park Cancer Charity in Sheffield.

The Mexborough man was awarded the MBE in 2007 in recognition of raising more than £200, 000 for a range of charities by undertaking a series of marathon running challenges.

Claire Rowcliffe, director of fundraising for the Royal British Legion, said: “Individuals and families from across the generations of our armed forces community need the legion’s support, as well as our older veterans. The Royal British Legion’s vital work wouldn’t be possible without the public’s generous support, and we hope through our campaign this year we will help people understand who they are supporting when they donate.”

The British Legion branches for Mexborough, Swinton and Kilnhurst meet at the LNER Social Club in Swinton on the third Sunday of every month at 11am. New are members welcome.