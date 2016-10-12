Doncaster man left with serious head and facial injuries after 'targeted attack' by masked men

A 37-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious head and facial injuries, after being involved in a 'targeted attack' carried out by at least three masked men on a Doncaster street.

The incident took place in Allerton Street in Doncaster town centre at around 8pm on Sunday, October 8.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are appealing for witnesses to what they believe is a targeted attack on a 37-year-old man in Allerton Street, Doncaster.

"He was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary with serious head and facial injuries.

"Three or four masked men are believed to have carried out the attack.

"Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 1139 of October 8."