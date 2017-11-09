Doncaster man jailed for rape of child under age of 13

A Doncaster man has been jailed for raping a female child under the age of 13 in 2012.

Reece Askin, 21, was sentenced to 30 months at a young offenders' institute during a sentencing hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, November 6.

Askin, of Somerset Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster was sentenced for a total of four charges he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

He admitted to two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, that were carried out between March 1, 2012 and April 26, 2012.

Askin also pleaded guilty to two counts of causing a female under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. Both of those offences took place between April 26, 2012 and September 30, 2012.

The defendant was aged 16 at the time of all four offences.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for a period of 10 years, as part of his sentence.