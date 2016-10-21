Doncaster man jailed for grooming teenage girl online

A Doncaster man who set up a fake profile on Facebook to groom a teenage girl has been jailed.

Gareth Kelm, aged 23, of Wordsworth Avenue, Balby, was jailed for four years after pleading guilty to inciting sexual activity with a child under 16.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that detectives launched an investigation in July 2014 after the parents of a 13-year-old girl raised concerns over inappropriate messages she had received via Facebook.



Police discovered that Kelm had set up a fake profile and lied about his age.



Detective Constable David Whitehouse, the investigating officer, said: “Kelm’s disgusting actions were made worst by the fact that he tried to conceal his identity, lie about his age, and continue to groom his victim, despite knowing her true age.



“His actions are nothing short of despicable and have had a significant impact on the victim.

"This was a long and complex investigation and I’d like to praise the victim in her bravery in coming forward.”



Kelm was also served with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and is now on the Sex Offenders Register.

