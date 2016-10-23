Doncaster man in appeal for help to trace tools worth £15k stolen from van

A Doncaster man is appealing to members of the public to help him to trace specialist tools worth £15,000 that were stolen from his van this weekend.

Thieves cut through a section on the right-hand side of the van to gain access to the tools, which was parked in Long Grove, Stainforth when the burglary took place in the early hours of Saturday.

The van and tools belong to Jamie Hughes, and are used for work carried out by his business Hughes Retail Solutions Ltd.

Jamie says the tools were not insured when they were stolen, and believes that the company will be 'forced to let clients down' unless members of the public can help him locate the stolen items.

He said: "I just want my tools back as we are a new business and don't have the cash to replace them and we are now going to let clients down. This may have an effect on our future.

"I have 8 men that work for me they this may have an effect on their future."

"We set up in June. But only just started getting busy we have purchased stuff to get more business which they have taken away as well.

"We were told by our local council that we could not have cameras up so they made us turn them off and now this twice it's happened on my vans and then in my garden has happened numerous times."

The incident has been reported to South Yorkshire Police, and anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number A/110774/2016.