Doncaster man given suspended sentence for sexually abusing child in 1960s

A 64-year-old Doncaster man has been given a suspended prison sentence, after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a child in the town during the 1960s.

Adrian Marchant, of Burford Avenue, Balby, Doncaster appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, July 21 to be sentenced after being found guilty of indecent assault, gross indecency with a child and attempted rape of a child under 14-years-old.

He was sentenced to three years in prison, suspended for two years, as well as being ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Marchant’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, came forward to police in 2015 to report sexual abuse in Doncaster in the 1960s.

Investigating officer DC Nichole Russell said: “The victim in this case has shown remarkable courage and I commend her for coming forward after so many years to report the abuse she suffered as a child.

“Child sexual abuse is a horrendous crime and it doesn’t matter when it takes place, please be assured that police will listen, will investigate and wherever possible bring those responsible before the court.

“No sentence is ever going to repair the life-changing damage sexual abuse can cause, but I hope the victim takes some comfort from this case knowing her abuser has been found guilty.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said no custody image of Marchant was available.