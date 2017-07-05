Doncaster man behind bars for sex attacks on teenage boy

A Doncaster man is behind bars for 10 sex offences involving a teenage boy.

John Nicolson, aged 23, was sentenced to four years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual activity with a child, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, two counts of possession of indecent photographs of a child and one count of disclosing a private sexual photograph with intent..

Officers launched an investigation after concerns were raised by the parents of a 13-year-old boy about Nicolson’s behaviour towards him.

Nicolson had been using social media pages and an online dating app for over three months to develop a relationship with the 13-year-old, lying about his own age and claiming he was 16-years-old.

He met up with the boy on several different occasions in Doncaster and sent presents to his home.

Detective Constable Richard Dickinson, who led the investigation, said: “Nicolson knew the age of his victim and intentionally continued to purse and develop a relationship with him.

“His actions were for his own sick gratification and I would like to thank the victim for the bravery and courage he has demonstrated throughout both the investigation and the court process.

“I hope the young boy and his family feel some sense of justice has been achieved now Nicolson is behind bars for his despicable actions.

“We take any report of a sexual offence extremely seriously and I hope this investigation represents our commitment to thoroughly investigate all reports and protect victims of sexual abuse.

“If you have any concerns about someone you may know being a victim of child sex offences, please report it to police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Everyone at South Yorkshire Police is committed to keeping our residents safe and we will work wherever possible to bring offenders to justice.”