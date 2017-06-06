Doncaster man accused of threatening to kill woman

A man has been accused of threatening to kill a woman in a Doncaster street.

Christopher Warren, aged 41 and formerly of Thorne, is accused of making threats to a woman close to the canal in the Union Road area of Thorne at 8.15am last Friday.

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed weapon in a shop in Lock Lane, Thorne, on the same day.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, June 26.

