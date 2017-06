A Doncaster man has appeared at court accused of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Paul Piddington, aged 52, of Station Road, Misson, Doncaster, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, where he entered not guilty pleas.

He was bailed to stand trial later this year.

The charges relate to two adult victims, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

the offences are alleged to have occurred in the Doncaster area between 2011 and 2016.