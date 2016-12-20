Doncaster Knights deliver Christmas cheer and gifts to youngsters in hospital

Doncaster Knights Rugby Football Club has paid a visit to the Children’s Ward at Doncaster Royal Infirmary bringing with them Christmas cheer and gifts for the young patients.

Team members visited the ward on Monday to spread some festive spirit to the children who unfortunately have to spend some time in hospital on the run up to Christmas.

.

Lindsey Arthur, play and activity leader at DBH said: “We really appreciate the Knights taking time out of their busy schedules to visit the children on the ward. We can see how it makes the children happy to have a visit from their local sporting stars. I would like to say thank you on behalf of the Trust for the generous gifts the team has brought for the children.”

During the visit the players spent time with the children and gave out the Christmas gifts that had kindly been donated by fans and the local community; through a toy appeal organised by the club.

Following the visit, Knights player Richard List said: “It was great but also humbling to be able to spend time with the kids on the Children’s Ward.

“At Christmas we look forward to spending time with our families and loved ones and it is a particularly special time for children, so to be able to take the gifts that the fans generously donated and see them smiling was really nice. I’d also like to say thank you to Lindsey and her team for taking us around and for the fantastic work they do.”

If you’d like to get involved in fundraising contact the Communications and Engagement team on 01909 502726 or 01302 644244 or email communicationsandengagement@dbh.nhs.uk.