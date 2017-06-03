Doncaster kids to celebrate BBC Music Day in series of events in borough

More than 1,500 young people from schools across Doncaster will show the power of music in a series of events to help celebrate BBC Music Day on June 15.

Doncaster Council’s Music hub and its partners have been working with schools for the past few months to help young people perfect their performances for the events.

Schools from across the borough will take part, including: Bentley High Street, Copley Junior School, Crookesbroom Primary, Highfields Academy and XP School.

On Friday, more than 300 children from 10 schools will perform as a mass samba band in the ‘Let’s Play Samba’ event in Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

This colourful and energetic free event will run from 10.30am to 11.30am. The children will bang their drums, shake their tambourines and show off their musical skills they have learnt at school to entertain the crowds.

Young people will also perform at a celebratory concert at CAST on the same day.

Doncaster’s premier Youth Orchestra, the Beechfield Youth Orchestra will perform alongside the award winning Rainbow Connection singers.

More than 1,100 children from primary schools across the borough will be performing over two nights in a massed choir as a culmination to the event.

The performances will take place on June 14 and 15 June at Doncaster Dome. The children will perform alongside the famous Doncaster Concert Band and a live rock band.

Tickets for this celebratory concert cost £5 and can be purchased from CAST and tickets for Sing Out also cost £5 and can be purchased from The Dome.

Damian Allen, director of People for Doncaster Council, said: “Music is something that all children should have the opportunity to explore. The Music Hub does just that and provides every child in the borough with the opportunity to sing, learn a musical instrument and perform as part of a musical ensemble.

“The series of events that have been organised to celebrate BBC Music Day are an eclectic mix; there should be something there for everyone. I would encourage everyone to come along to one or all of the events and show their support for our boroughs young people, whilst also having a great time.”