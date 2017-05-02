Doncaster KFC to offer behind the scenes kitchen tour, build your own burger and FREE food this weekend

The Doncaster branch of KFC is to open its doors to the public this weekend for a behind the scenes tour and a chance to take home free food.

The town's branch is one of dozens across the country taking part in the Open Kitchen event when the chicken giant will allow customers to see how the finger lickin' good treats are prepared.

Tickets for the event this Saturday, May 6, will go on sale at 3pm - and are expected to be in high demand.

A KFC spokesman said: "We're opening our kitchens to you - our loyal chicken fans - so you can access all areas and see for yourself how we make our famous finger lickin' good chicken.

"There's a behind the scenes tour, the chance to build your own burger and FREE food and merch."

Fans will be taken for a full nosey at everything that goes on behind the scenes at KFC, including having a go at breading the chicken yourself.

Fans will also be able to unleash their creative side and build their own burger using any of KFC's ingredients and which they will be able to have for free, as well as a piece of Original Recipe chicken, fries, drink and a side.

Guests will also leave with a KFC apron and hat.

But one secret won't be revealed - and that's Colonel Sanders' secret recipe.

Due to popular demand the KFC Open Kitchen event sold out in under 30 minutes.

KFC is releasing additional tickets for all restaurants today at 3pm.

Tickets will be available on a first come first serve basis, so be quick to grab yours.

The event is for over 18's only.

Tickets and further details are available HERE.