Doncaster is PPI compo hot-spot

Doncaster has been declared a UK ‘PPI pay-out hotspot’ with residents cashing in on £4.1million in the last two years, according to one firm.

With 1,574 successful offers made to claimants, Doncaster is 10th in the UK according to the results of new customer research conducted by We Fight Any Claim, a claims management firms.

The findings reveal the UK’s Top 20 regional hotspots where mis-sold bank customers have received the most in pay-outs for mis-sold payment protection insurance since January 2015.

South East London was first with £9.4m offered in successful pay-outs, followed by Peterborough with £7.9m, and Chester (£6.5m).

Doncaster preceded East London (£4.1m) and Newcastle (£3.7m) in the table.

Following the banks’ mis-selling of PPI to half the adults in the UK, We Fight Any Claim (WFAC), estimates that around 10 million Brits have yet to come forward to stake their claim on the £40 billion assigned by the banks.

Since the PPI scandal began a total of £26.2bn has been paid back to UK consumers with the average PPI offer at £1,800.

One single agreement in February was for more than £97,000 for a claimant in Cheshire. The claim is thought to be one of the biggest PPI awards on a single agreement ever paid.

Simon Chorlton, managing director at We Fight Any Claim said: “Our list of the UK’s PPI pay-out hotspots certainly provides some surprises and highlights the scale of the issue for people all over the UK. This is not just confined to certain areas or big cities.

Goverment advices says people can make claims themselves or through commercial business who may charge for their service.

It is free to claim yourself directly without using a claims management company. If you aren’t sure how to make the claim, you can get free, impartial advice from consumer organisations.

If you make a successful claim without using a CMC, you keep all the compensation yourself.