Doncaster inmate who poured boiling water on fellow prisoner has jail term extended

A Doncaster burglar who is serving a five-year prison term had his jail term extended after pouring boiling water on a fellow prisoner.

David Quinn, formerly of Bentley but now serving jail time in HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, was told by a judge he will spend another fours years behind bars.

Quinn appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday charged with wounding following the attack inside prison.

The court heard the victim suffered severe burns to his body and extensive scaring.

Quinn pleaded guilty and was jailed for a further four years.