Doncaster hospice launches Christmas raffle

Doncaster’s hospice has launched its annual Christmas raffle to raise vital funds for its appeal.

Now the St John’s Hospice appeal team is asking if any Doncaster residents can help them to sell the tickets.

As an incentive, the person who sells the most tickets will win a teddy bear and chocolates.

If you can help please ring the hospice appeal team - Chris Smith on 01302 798391 or Lindsey Richards on 01302 796662.

Tickets cost £1 each and are also available from St John’s Hospice, St John’s Information Centre, The Walled Garden, Victorian Tea Rooms, St Catherine’s House, Tickhill Road Hospital Reception and Woodfield House Reception, which are all on the Tickhill Road Site and Woodfield Park sites in Balby.

There’s a range of donated prized up for grabs including an iPhone 6s, tickets for Doncaster Racecourse and much more.

The raffle will be drawn on Friday 16th December at 11am.

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH).