Doncaster hit-and-run victim released from hospital

A man left for dead in a hit-and-run in Doncaster has been released from hospital.

Gerry Clark, aged 72, was struck by a car which failed to stop in Cooke Street, Bentley, on Saturday, April 8.

He was found slumped in the road by a passer-by who raised the alarm.

Gerry, a retired miner who worked at Bentley Pit, was walking home from the 'Top Club' in Bentley when he was struck.

He suffered a fractured neck, damaged spleen and coccyx and suspected fractured ribs in the collision.

The dad of four, who has 12 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, also suffered a cut to the back of his head and remains in hospital in Sheffield.

There have been no arrests yet.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "The investigation is ongoing."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.