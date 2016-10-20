Doncaster Great British Bake Off star becomes a Twitter hit after leaving show

Doncaster Great British Bake Off star Val Stones has become a Twitter sensation after being booted off the hit BBC show.

Retired headteacher Val, 66, who hails from Conisbrough, divided fans of the smash hit baking show with her eccentric behaviour in the kitchen, which included listening to her cake creations.

She eventually fell foul of judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood and was voted off the show midway through the series.

But she has since become a Twitter sensation, joining the social media platform and with more than 6,000 followers lapping up her pictures of her baking creations.

After only tweeting for the first time last month, Val, who now lives in Somerset has started posting photos of her bakes online, as well as endearing messages of gratitude for her legions of fans.

Her tweets may not always be spelled correctly, and there's often a missing word or two, but her earnest messages and enthusiasm for baking has won her more than 6,000 followers.

Val, who has written 'always doing my best' on her Twitter bio, last month tweeted about how she volunteered to make 150 cupcakes for a charity gala.

She posted a picture of a three-tiered cake stand full of her blue and pink iced fairy cakes, which were topped with edible hearts.

Val has been very organised, and has made her Christmas cakes already. She made a total of seven festive cakes, and seven apple cakes, in just one day

Afterwards she tweeted a picture of piles of dirty cake tins, writing: 'Wish there was a fairy to do the he washing up,' before using the crying with laughter emoji.

Her first tweet read: 'I'm overwhelmed and humbled by the love people have shown me. Thank you.'

She then continued to pour her heart out in a series of linked tweets.

She wrote: 'I'm a wife, mum, nana, sibling and teacher; I've spent my entire life looking after others.

'In the Bake Off tent I was looked after by 11 newly made friends; it is such a privilege to know such lovely talented bakers.

'I'm a bit of a Luddite when it comes to technology so I've followed with interest the humorous, kind comments on social media.

'It has taken me until now to have a the courage to respond, but with so much love out there for an eccentric OAP, I had to.

'My methods are a bit dotty but they are all based on science (my specialism) and a lifetime of making mistakes and learning from them.

'I love baking, providing food for others is a basic instinct; I'll continue baking as long as I have strength in my arms and legs.'

She ended the tweets with a cheeky shout-out to anyone who could persuade pop singer Ed Sheeran to perform for her one day.

She wrote: 'Thank you one and all; [and if there's anyone out there] who can tempt Ed Sheeran to sing for me, I'll make them a cake every week for life.'