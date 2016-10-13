Doncaster GP surgery’s care watchdog rating revealed

Mexborough Health Centre has been rated as ‘Good’ by a Government watchdog - but the surgery must improve the way it is being led.

The Care Quality Commission gave the Adwick Road-based practice the second highest possible overall rating and praised it for being ‘safe, effective, caring and responsive to people’s needs’.

However the centre was given a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating for the section which measures how well led the service is.

The report highlighted how there had been some ‘recent changes to the practice leadership and managerial structure’ where ‘a salaried GP had become a partner and the practice manager was new in post.’

Inspectors were concerned that ‘Although risks to patients who used services were assessed, the systems and processes to address these risks were not implemented well enough. For example the practice did not have sight of a fire risk assessment and a legionella risk assessment.’

The report gave an example where a risk assessment had not been carried out when pools of water had collected on four occasions near the entrance - however staff did mop it up.

The centre was praised in other key areas.

Inspectors noted that ‘Staff had the skills, knowledge and experience to deliver effective care and treatment.’

It added: “Patients said they found it easy to make an appointment and urgent appointments were available the same day.

“The practice had good facilities and was equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.”