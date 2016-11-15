Doncaster girl meets Prime Minister at Downing Street

A Doncaster girl has met with the Prime Minister, in her capacity as ambassador for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

Lydia Parkhurst was asked to speak to the Prime Minister, Theresa May, on behalf of all children and families currently living with the disease.

The former Hill House schoolgirl, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes several years ago, travelled to Downing Street for a private tour, along with other members of her family. While there she chatted with the Prime Minister at length about her own experiences. Mrs May also suffers with Type 1 diabetes, after being diagnosed back in 2012 after she sought medical attention for sudden weight loss - a classic symptom of the condition along with increased thirst, tiredness and urination. Since her diagnosis she has been very open about her condition and has made it clear that it has had little impact on the demands of her former role as Home Secretary, one of the most high-profile jobs in Government, which she held for six years.

Lydia said: “Travelling to Downing Street and meeting with the Prime Minister was such a great experience.

“Later in the evening, the Duchess of Cornwall also arrived and talked to me about my role and the work of the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

“Both Mrs May and the Duchess were lovely, and complimented me on my public speaking and confidence, both of which I developed as a Prefect at Hill House.”

According to the JDRF, there are currently 400,000 people in the UK with type 1 diabetes, and over 29,000 of these are children.

A spokesman for the foundation said: “We are committed to eradicating type 1 diabetes and its effects for everyone in the UK with type 1, and at risk of developing it. To work towards a day when there is no more type 1, we fund world-class research approved and administered by our international research programme to cure, treat and prevent type 1 diabetes, and give a voice to people with type 1 and their families.”