Doncaster girl guide enjoys inspiring trip to Republic of Ireland

A Doncaster girl guide enjoyed sightseeing, musical games and even a spot of beach front litter picking as part of a unique exchange trip to the Republic of Ireland.

Naomi Wormald, aged 11, from the 51st Doncaster Rossington Guides, was one of 12 girls from across the North East who enjoyed an unforgettable trip to Dublin in August.

As part of the six day trip, the group of guides aged 11 to 13, enjoyed a tour of Portmarnock, a treasure hunt and a day seeing the sights in Dublin.

They also spent time volunteering with Tidy Towns Portmarnock clearing litter from the beach and sharing songs and activities with residents at Raheny House nursing home.

In addition, they enjoyed an evening of fun and games with a group of Portmarnock Guides.

Naomi said: “It was an experience I will never forget with new friends I have made. It was lovely seeing the smiles on the faces of the people in the nursing home.”

The trip was organised by Girlguiding North East as part of its International Community Experience programme for guides aged 11 to 13.

Group leader Kirsty Quince said: “This was a fantastic trip.

“Some of the girls hadn’t flown before and few had been to a busy city like Dublin.

“The six days helping another community really challenged them to try new things and push themselves to see what they could achieve. They didn’t know each other before we left but they’ve all come home firm friends. This opportunity to try something new, with a group of people they don’t know, in a foreign country, has really boosted their confidence.”