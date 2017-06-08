Doncaster General Election count results 2017 - LIVE BLOG

We'll be bringing you all of the news on this year's Doncaster results for the 2017 General Election as they come in tonight, but for now here's a reminder of the candidates for each of the borough's three constituencies.
Doncaster Central:
- Alison Brelsford, Liberal Democrat
- Tom Hunt, Conservative
- Eddie Todd, independent
- Chris Whitwood, Yorkshire Party
- Dame Rosie Winterton, Labour
Doncaster North
- Robert Adamson, Liberal Democrats
- Shade Adoh, Conservative
- David Allen, English Democrat
- Charlie Bridges, Yorkshire Party
- Frank Calladine, independent
- Ed Miliband, Labour
- Kim Parkinson, UK Independence Party
Don Valley
- Aaron Bell, Conservative
- Caroline Flint, Labour
- Stevie Manion, The Yorkshire Party
- Anthony Smith, Liberal Democrat
