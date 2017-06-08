Search

Doncaster General Election count results 2017 - LIVE BLOG

The Doncaster North candidates

We'll be bringing you all of the news on this year's Doncaster results for the 2017 General Election as they come in tonight, but for now here's a reminder of the candidates for each of the borough's three constituencies.

Doncaster Central:

The Don Valley candidates

- Alison Brelsford, Liberal Democrat

- Tom Hunt, Conservative

- Eddie Todd, independent

- Chris Whitwood, Yorkshire Party

Doncaster Central candidates

- Dame Rosie Winterton, Labour

Doncaster North

- Robert Adamson, Liberal Democrats

- Shade Adoh, Conservative

- David Allen, English Democrat

- Charlie Bridges, Yorkshire Party

- Frank Calladine, independent

- Ed Miliband, Labour

- Kim Parkinson, UK Independence Party

Don Valley

- Aaron Bell, Conservative

- Caroline Flint, Labour

- Stevie Manion, The Yorkshire Party

- Anthony Smith, Liberal Democrat

