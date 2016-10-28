Doncaster fundraising group’s urgent appeal for new members

An urgent plea has been issued for big-hearted Doncaster residents to join a fundraising group to help people suffering from a terminal illness.

New members are needed at the Doncaster Fundraising Group, which supports Marie Curie, a charity that helps people and their families who are faced with serious illness.

Katie Grinter, community fundraiser for Marie Curie, said: “We know there are people living in the local communities across Doncaster who could give a few hours up every month to join other volunteers in fundraising for Marie Curie, and I would love to find them.

“They could join a really friendly Fundraising Group that would meet every four to six weeks, and help with any ideas to raise the vital funds needed for Marie Curie’s services.

“The group have events and activities coming up over the next few months so it’s a really exciting time to become involved.”

The group recently raised £667.46 during collections at Lakeside Shopping Centre over the weekend of October 15 and 16.

The group said: “Thanks to everyone who made a donation and made a difference to someone when they needed it most.

“Thanks to the many volunteers who gave there time to make a difference.”

In addition, every year the charity organises its Great Daffodil Appeal, in which members of the public are encouraged to give a donation and wear a daffodil pin.

Over the last 30 years, the appeal has raised more than £73 million to help Marie Curie nurses provide care and support to patients.

The charity employs more than 2,700 nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals nationwide.

With its nine hospices around the UK, it is the largest provider of hospice beds outside the NHS.

Anyone who is interested in getting involved can call Katie on 07525 392983 or 01274 386190.

Alternatively, email Katie.grinter@mariecurie.org.uk