Doncaster friends donate £10,000 to children’s hospice in memory of ‘best mate’ Steve

A group of friends from Doncaster have raised a staggering £10,000 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in Sheffield, in memory of their best mate, Steve Fennell, who passed away in 2015.

Steve (56), or ‘Fenn’ to his friends, died unexpectedly in May last year, after he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

To celebrate his life, Steve’s son, Simon, along with his friends and family, organised a 100 mile sponsored bike ride from Steve’s local, The Alverley Inn in Balby, to York and back.

The group also held a charity football match followed by an event at The Alverley, complete with a raffle and life music from local bands Monkey Dust, Cavaliers and the Outcharms.

The money from the group’s fundraising was shared between Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, which cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions, and Cancer Research UK.

Steve’s friend, Pete Lawes said: “We chose to raise money for Bluebell Wood because it’s a local charity, and Simon knew it’s where Fenn would have wanted most of the money to go. We’re absolutely amazed by everyone’s generosity. We’ve already started planning a ‘Fenns Fest’ event for 2017, which we hope will be even bigger and better.”

Melanie Rose, Community Fundraiser at Bluebell Wood, added: “We are so grateful to Pete and his friends for their incredible fundraising in memory of Steve. Their support will help us provide vital services for our families, such as end of life care, counselling, music therapy and sibling support. I’m sure Steve would be extremely proud of what his friends and family have achieved.”

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children they care for, both at the hospice and in the community, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.