Doncaster Free Press urges people to help it honour the area’s unsung heroes

This week we urge our fantastic readers to help us honour those exceptional people in the area that go over and above to give something to their community, by nominating them for the Doncaster Pride Awards.

The awards aim to recognise people from all walks of life, young and old for a range of contributions.

The nominations will be deliberated over by a panel of judges.

Winners will be honoured at an awards ceremony at Castle Park Rugby Stadium on Wednesday October 19.

But we need readers to nominate now as the closing date for nominations of September 26 is fast approaching.

In addition to all categories, this week we ask people to nominate that special someone or seat of learning you believe to be worthy of recognition in the Educational Person of the Year category.

It could be someone who devotes their time to encouraging less able students, or someone who selflessly devotes their free time to extra curricula activity for schools and colleges – you decide.

Other categories are: Special Achievement in the Community; Sporting Hero; Award for Bravery; Fundraiser of the Year; Carer of the Year; Public Sector Worker of the Year; Neighbourhood Reuse and Recyle champion; Inspirational Young Person; Special Award and Love Where You Live category.

Haroldine Lockwood, events manager, said: “There are many reasons to be proud of Doncaster, but the main one is the incredible people who live and work here to make it such a fantastic community.

“These awards are perhaps the most important that the Doncaster Free Press presents each year.

“They honour the brave and the determined, the ordinary people who do the special things that prove to be such an inspiration to us all.

“I am incredibly proud to be involved with these awards as they recognise our area’s true heroes: the unsung people of courage and commitment who deserve recognition the most.”

To nominate someone simply visit the nomination link https://docs.google.com/a/jpress.co.uk/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfD8TPvcofr6gaColJxO9c6ghZAtDljvjdbi3Cm-xe-8sXxWg/viewform which can also be found on our launch newsletter campaign http://eepurl.com/carvGL.

There you’ll find all the categories and criteria for our winners.

And you just need to tell us who you wish to nominate, and include a few details about why you think they’d be worthy winners.

If you have any queries about nominations, please call Haroldine on 07803 505658. The closing date for entries is midnight on Monday, September 26.