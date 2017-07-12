Doncaster football legend Kevin Keegan returns to Newcastle United as portrait of star unveiled outside St James' Park

A portrait of Doncaster born football legend Kevin Keegan has been unveiled outside Newcastle United's St James' Park stadium.

The colourful caricature of the Armthorpe-born former England captain and manager has been created by a Doncaster artist as a lasting tribute to the footballer who became an icon on Tyneside with three spells at the Magpies as a player then later manager.

The portrait of Keegan at St James' Park.

Local artist, Nick Boruk, who goes under the name We Are BLOK HEDS, has created a new street art piece in the shadow of the club's St James Park stadium.

After being made redundant in 2013, Nick enrolled on a 9 month part-time general art course at Doncaster College.

For one of the projects, he developed a range of characters influenced by his teenage years and the British Youth Subculture Tribes of the 1980's.

Once the course was over he decided to evolve his ideas further, follow the punk DIY ethic and set up We Are BLOK HEDS, taking the name from the blocks of wood he worked on, with a nod to punk band Ian Dury and the Block Heads.

His work is created in various media including, wooden sculptures, paintings, box designs, illustration and merchandise, alongside the street art, which is made up from old bed sheets painted with reclaimed household paints, sealed and placed over street furniture.

Other We Are BLOK HEDS street art pieces have been seen in several places around Europe including Barcelona and Amsterdam, as well as various places around the UK.

Nick's artwork has been popping up around Doncaster over the last couple of years, although the street art is not permanent, the characters turn up in a morning and disappear at night, making sure no damage or vandalism is done to any street furniture.