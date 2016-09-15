Fire crews at a Doncaster Fire Station could be causing insult - by flying the Union flag upside down.

An eagle-eyed reader spotted that the red, white and blue flag on top of the station in Leicester Avenue is being flown incorrectly - and that to do so is commonly seen as an insult.

The Union flag on top of the fire station is being flown upside down.

It can also be used as a signal of distress - although this is rare and is regularly flown upside down by public buildings unfamiliar with its design.

While the flag appears symmetric, the white lines above and below the diagonal red are different widths.

On the side closer to the flagpole (or on the left when depicted on paper), the white lines above the diagonals are wider; on the side farther from the flagpole (or on the right when depicted on paper), the converse is true.

Thus, no change will be apparent when rotating the flag 180 degrees, but if mirrored the flag will be upside-down.

The correct and incorrect way to fly the flag.

Placing the flag upside down is considered offensive to some and it was regularly flown upside down by groups under siege during the Boer War rand during campaigns in India in the late 18th century.

We have contacted South Yorkshire Fire Service for comment.