Doncaster filling station ridiculed after "petrel" spelling blunder

A Doncaster supermarket filling station has come under fire - after a blundering spelling error directed drivers towards "petrel" instead of petrol.
The freshly painted road marking at the Sainsbury's branch in Edenthorpe was spotted this morning - and the supermarket giant has been ridiculed on social media for the cock-up.
As drivers exit the Thorne Road store's car park, they are met with a sign, painted on the road in white which reads "PETREL" rather than "petrol."
Twitter user @DrMuttley tweeted a picture of the blunder, taken by Deborah Kelly with the message: "Seabirds straight ahead #YouHadOneJob."
Petrels are a type of seabird commonly found around the British coast.
The superrmarket car park has been undergoing renovations in recent weeks.
Sainsbury's has been contacted for comment.
