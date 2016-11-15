Doncaster ducks now spotted waddling through Balby

A trio of ducks who stunned early morning shoppers with a waddle through Doncaster town centre have now been spotted in Balby.

The three feathered friends were spotted nibbling on bread in Scot Lane yesterday morning, much to the surprise and delight of early morning commuters and office workers.

And now the trio have stretched their wings and gone further afield - after being spotted taking a stroll on a patch of grass near Balby Bridge flats later in the day.

Peter LUFC Hannan sent us the picture of the ducks taking a waddle through Balby.

Earlier, the hungry threesome were filmed racing across Scot Lane and feeding on the pavement outside the offices of Zest Recruitment.