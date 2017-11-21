Doncaster drug dealer jailed over £40k cocaine and cash stash

A Doncaster drug dealer has been jailed for three years after he was found with a £30,000 stash of cocaine and £10,000 in cash his home.

Shaun Foley, aged 26, of Aldcliffe Crescent, Balby, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after admitting possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Officers found the cocaine and cash in his home during a raid in February.

Officers swooped as part of Operation Zeus, which 'targets serious and organised crime' across South Yorkshire.

They found 400g of cocaine, with a purity of over 90 per cent, and which was worth upto £30,000.

The £10,000 in cash seized at the house has been confiscated and will be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Detective Sergeant John Yoxall said: “Without doubt our streets are now a safer place without Foley and his drug dealing enterprise.

“This was a significant result and takes between £15,000 and £30,000 of cocaine out of circulation.

“Drugs ruin and indeed take lives, and we will continue in our fight against criminals like Foley who make money out of vulnerable people.”

To report those involved in drug dealing call South Yorkshire Police on 101.