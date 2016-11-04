Doncaster drug and alcohol mentors share skills at event

Staff and volunteers from Doncaster’s drug and alcohol service have been showcasing what they do to other services from across the region at an event in Balby.

Aspire Drug and Alcohol Service held the ‘Best Practice Event’ at its New Beginnings specialist detoxification and day programme facility on Marshall Avenue as an information sharing and networking opportunity for volunteer peer mentors from Barnsley, Sheffield, Grimsby and Hull.

Lydia Rice, an aspire volunteer and peer mentor coordinator, who organised the event, said: “Peer mentors have lived experience of recovery from drug or alcohol addiction - and play a vital role in supporting others.

“The aim of this event was to build a recovery network across our communities to share what works, what doesn’t, and ensure peer mentors who give up their own free time to volunteer, continue to recover and flourish beyond formal services to build happy, fulfilling lives.”

Staff from Aspire also took the visitors on a tour of New Beginnings, which underwent a £35,000 refurbishment last year to provide a fully functional detoxification inpatient unit and is staffed 24/7 by specialist nursing staff along with an integrated structured day programme.

The unit provides care for people across the borough, as well as offering a limited number of inpatient detox beds to people outside of Doncaster.

Aspire is a partnership organisation set up by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust and registered charity The Alcohol & Drug Service.

A spokesperson for RDaSH said: “Between us we’ve been delivering safe, effective interventions for alcohol addiction and drug addiction in Yorkshire, Humberside and Lincolnshire for over 30 years. We’ve helped thousands of local people on the road to recovery, as we help deliver the national strategy locally.”

Anyone who would like a confidential chat about drug or alcohol issues, or more information about Aspire’s services is asked to ring 01302 730956 or visit Aspire’s live online chat facility at www.aspire.community