Doncaster driver sets up car share group on Facebook in bid to cut congestion on M62

A Doncaster driver is bidding to reduce congestion on one of Britain's busy motorways - by offering to car share in an attempt to cut jams.

Johnny Gibson has set up the M62 Car Share group on Facebook and says he is happy to save other drivers a trip across the Pennines with lifts.

He said: "I go to Bootle near Liverpool from Doncaster every Thursday evening. I leave at 4:30pm and leave Bootle at midnight. Happy to pick up and drop off on the way home "

He also posted: "For anyone who has sat in traffic on the worst motorway in the world - save petrol, save money, cut emissions, cut traffic. Post a start point, start time and destination then let Facebook do the rest."

The 107-mile long M62, which connects Liverpool and Hull via Manchester and Leeds, was opened in stages between 1971 and 1976 and has an average daily traffic flow of 144,000 vehicles in West Yorkshire.

Large stretches are prone to gridlock, in particular, between Leeds and Huddersfield and the road is also the highest motorway in Britain.